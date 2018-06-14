ORLANDO, Fla. -- Charges have been dropped against two UCF fraternity members accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an off-campus party in April.

According to court records, no action will be taken against 26-year-old Jack Smith and 20-year-old David Kirk, whose cases were found "not suitable for prosecution."

In April, a woman went to police after she said she was gang-raped by two men in a bedroom of an apartment where members of Alpha Tau Omega often go for off-campus parties.

The two were members of ATO, which was suspended by UCF after the allegations.