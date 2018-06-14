CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Partly sunny skies will give way to another round of storms developing Thursday afternoon in Central Florida.

Highs for Thursday at 92 degrees

More afternoon storms

Father’s Day forecast

Any storm may contain heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning, but coverage will be scattered.

Highs will range from the upper 80s at the coast to low 90s inland.

Storms will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Lows for Thursday evening will be in the low to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies.

Few changes for Friday with another round of afternoon storms driven by daytime heating and sea breeze collisions.

Highs Friday will reach the low 90s, close to the seasonal average.

This weekend, a weak front will drop in from the northeast with moisture ahead of it contributing to more storms Saturday and Sunday; coverage will remain scattered.

Behind this feature, it will turn a bit drier early next week with lower rain chances setting in for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs throughout this time will stay mostly in the low 90s.

Poor conditions are anticipated for surfing for Thursday with a small east-southeast trade swell in the nearshore waters.

Wave heights will be under 1 to 2 feet. Seas around 2 to 3 feet offshore will be favorable for boating early in the day, but the main hazard for mariners will be offshore-moving storms later in the day.

Gusty winds could accompany any storm, otherwise winds will turn onshore around 5 to 15 knots this afternoon.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida at this time. There is a poorly organized area of rain and thunderstorms in the near the Yucatan Peninsula moving northwest that has a low chance of development once it reaches the Bay of Campeche.

Regardless of what it becomes, it will be a rainmaker for parts of Mexico, Texas and Louisiana.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

