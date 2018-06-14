WINTER PARK, Fla. -- Being prepared for an emergency is important for everyone but can be a struggle for some. This is why one organization is keeping in mind those who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Those with hearing issues may not be as informed about preparedness

Center for Independent Living offering classes to help those with disabilities to be ready

Kumar Singh was born to parents who thought he was a child who could hear.

"For example I am the only deaf in a big family," Sing explained. "And as a result my family doesn't always know how to deal with that."

Growing up deaf has not been easy but he still tries to lead a normal life. Singh recently got a job at the Center for Independent Living, a nonprofit focused on helping people with disabilities live independently.

The Center for Independent Living's main office is in Winter Park however, they help folks all over, including in Osceola, Seminole and Orange counties within the Central Florida area.

As a homeowner, one worry in Singh's mind this hurricane season is disaster preparedness.

"For example evacuation zone announcements, the deaf community doesn't often know how to access that," Singh said. "Shelters that are needed for special needs, where are those located? What do we do? How do we access a shelter?"

One of the Center for Independent Living's goals is to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing like Singh, who created a plan by hosting informational events.

"We really wanted to help the disability community be better prepared this coming year for what is looking to be like a very active hurricane season," Kevin Walker the Communications and Marketing manager for the center said. "Making sure that they have a plan in place, making sure that they're ready for when the next storm strikes. Cause it's not going to be if, it's going to be when."

Singh believes there needs to be more access for all kinds of people.

"Well I do hope that the deaf community will be prepared and aware and be safe," Singh added. "And know where they need to go and connect with others in their own community so they are not alone. So that we can all survive safely through this together."

The Center For Independent Living will have disaster preparedness classes on Wednesday, June 20, and June 27.