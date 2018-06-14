CLERMONT, Fla. -- An arrest has been made involving the spray-painting of the word "VIRUS" more than a dozen times around Lake County.

Kobe Keene, 19, of Groveland was arrested and faces charges of both felony and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

More than a dozen cases of vandalism were reported in Clermont earlier this month. On Wednesday, Clermont Police got a call about a vehicle left on a public roadway. A responding officer saw that the vehicle was parked near recent vandalism, and several cans of spray paint were in the back seat.

A short time later, police pulled over the vehicle, and the owner, Keene, consented to a search, which revealed evidence tying him to the vandalism, police said in a news release.

Investigators said Keene "confessed to all the acts of criminal mischief (vandalism) involving 'VIRUS.' "

Surveillance video from a Walmart where the spray paint came from as well as images of the graffiti on an Instagram account linked to Keene also helped track him down.

Kobe Keene, 19, of Groveland (Clermont Police)
