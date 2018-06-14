CLERMONT, Fla. -- An arrest has been made involving the spray-painting of the word "VIRUS" more than a dozen times around Lake County.

Kobe Keene, 19, of Groveland was arrested and faces charges of both felony and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

More than a dozen cases of vandalism were reported in Clermont earlier this month. On Wednesday, Clermont Police got a call about a vehicle left on a public roadway. A responding officer saw that the vehicle was parked near recent vandalism, and several cans of spray paint were in the back seat.

A short time later, police pulled over the vehicle, and the owner, Keene, consented to a search, which revealed evidence tying him to the vandalism, police said in a news release.

Investigators said Keene "confessed to all the acts of criminal mischief (vandalism) involving 'VIRUS.' "

Surveillance video from a Walmart where the spray paint came from as well as images of the graffiti on an Instagram account linked to Keene also helped track him down.