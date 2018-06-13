It was announced on Wednesday morning that the World Cup soccer is coming to North America in 2026.

It could be a few years until it is known which cities made the cut

Orlando City Stadium hosted World Cup event in October 2017

The decision on the other side of the world could bring a half billion-dollar impact to Orlando.

Orlando has some experience with World Cup action. This past October, Orlando City Stadium hosted World Cup qualifying between the United States and Panama.

"The members associations of Canada, Mexico and USA have been selected by the FIFA congress to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup," it was announced.

The FIFA Congress is happening in Russia Wednesday and it was just before 7 a.m. that it was announced that North America won.

More than 200 soccer federations from around the world selected North America over Morocco for the 2026 honors.

There are 23 cities in the running to host those games, including Orlando. Those 23 cities will be whittled down to 16 host cities.

A recent study found cities could get an up to $500 million economic boost for hosting World Cup games.

We're thrilled that the United bid has been a success and are so excited about the possibility of the City of Orlando serving as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. https://t.co/hp7TvTd0Fg — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 13, 2018

It could still be a couple of years before it is known if Orlando made the cut.

The 2018 World Cup action gets underway Thursday in Moscow.