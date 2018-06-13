SEMINOLE COUNTY -- Seminole County commissioners passed a measure that makes a backyard chicken program permanent.

County leaders approved the measure at a meeting Tuesday night.

The program allows chickens to be in planned developments and other neighborhoods across the county.

The pilot program was set to expire this summer, so Seminole County planners had to come up with a permanent program.

Seminole County commissioners initially discussed the program at a meeting on May 22, but they postponed a vote on it until county planners made the ordinance easier for planned developments to adopt it.