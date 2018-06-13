NICARAGUA -- At midnight Thursday, the entire nation of Nicaragua will begin a strike, closing businesses and schools for at least 24 hours.​

Nearly 150 people have already been killed in Nicaragua in the past two months in the midst of large protests against the government.

On social media, citizens are using the hashtag #SOSNicaragua, as a plea to the rest of the world.

On Tuesday in the city of Leon, Nicaragua, a 24-hour citywide strike by the citizens made the streets look like a ghost town.

Just two weeks ago, more than a dozen people died in shootings that erupted around protests on Mothers' Day in Nicaragua, May 30, many of them shot by government snipers.

Since mid-April the country has experienced clashes between forces loyal to President Daniel Ortega and opposition groups demanding his removal.

Earlier this month a U.S. citizen Sixto Henry Vera was found shot to death in the capital city of Managua.

Time magazine reports Nicaragua is "heading down the same dark path as Venezuela."

You will never find such a beautiful city as empty as Leon, Nicaragua right now. We are in a national strike bc our dictator is killing us. More than 130 deaths in less than 2 months. Were you aware of the crisis we are facing in Nicaragua? pic.twitter.com/ZqcyzOROdp — diriangen (@diriangenfifa) June 12, 2018

Omar Alvorado is the Director of Crosspoint Ministries near Leon.

He says a 15-year-old member of his one of Alvorado’s churches was shot and killed during the Mothers’ Day in March.

Just two days ago, a Pastor friend of his from Leon had some of his family members kidnapped.

"They were at a collections center. Many of (them) are bringing food and first aid material, and they were attacked. Their house was destroyed -- they were kidnapped," Alvorado said.

Alvorado says you can help his country by praying, donating, and reaching out to your US representatives and Senators about imposing sanctions on the regime.