MELBOURNE, Fla. – A lifelong ballerina is expanding her studio to keep up with the growing needs of her students.

Brevard ballet teacher expands studio

Elena Shokhina has been dancing since 10 yrs. old

Academy taking over nearby available space

Elena Shokhina had her life planned out since she started ballet at 10 years old.

For 16 years Shokhina was center stage -- a principal dancer with both St. Petersburg Ballet and Nevada Ballet Theatre.

She was known for pointe, as well as her principal roles in performances like Swan Lake, Giselle and Nutcracker.

In 2008, she hung up for pointed shoes and was ready for the next step.

A few years after retirement, in 2014, she opened Brevard Ballet Academy in Melbourne.

“With my teaching experience over 12 years, I was ready to have my own school. I have my own vision of how to run a school, business and production,” Shokhina said.

With the high demand of students, the academy is taking over the space available adjacent to the current studio, adding 3,000 square feet.

Once the renovations are completed, there will be two studios, three bathrooms, a dancer’s green room, and a place where parents can watch their kids dance.

Brevard Ballet Academy wants to invite the public to their open house for their new studio on July 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ​