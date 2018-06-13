ORLANDO, Fla. -- The shooting of an Orlando Police officer serves as a stark reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face each and every day.

But those risks did not seem to deter hundreds of applicants from showing up to a law enforcement hiring expo in Orlando Wednesday.

Three hundred applicants registered for the Florida-Orlando Law Enforcement Hiring Expo at the Florida Hotel and Conference Center.

The event allowed people interested in becoming police officers and sheriff deputies to meet face-to-face with potential employers.

A couple dozen law-enforcement agencies from across Florida were at the expo. Even some federal agencies, like the U.S. Secret Service, had job recruiters at the event.

Aron Walasek showed up and talked with recruiters from several sheriffs’ offices. Walasek says he’s dreamed of being a deputy since he was a boy.

''I always wanted to become a cop since I was like, 5,'' Walasek said.

Walasek has heard about recent incidents involving local law enforcement officers getting shot while in the line of duty.

''I mean, it’s a scary situation, cops are out there doing what they need to do, and they’re risking their lives,'' he said.

But Walasek says the incident doesn’t discourage him from moving forward with his dream. In fact, some applicants said recent violence toward police officers motivates them even more to follow through with their plans to enter law enforcement.

''Honestly I think that’s one of the most meaningful ways you can help the community, and I’m not afraid to give my life for some other people who need it,'' said Joel Moros.