Fruitland Park man charged in anthrax hoax

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- Federal prosecutors have charged a Lake County man accused of mailing a fake anthrax letter to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Jerry Stinchcomb, 50, of Fruitland Park, is charged with sending a hoax letter and threatening communication.

Between Dec. 1, 2017 and May 31, 2018, Stinchcomb sent a series of envelopes containing white powder and threatening letters to various entities in Lake, Orange, Sumter and Volusia counties, according to the complaint. Law enforcement, fire departments and HAZMAT teams had to respond to each incident.

In each case, the envelopes contained black letters that had been generated by a label-maker.

From April to May 2018, Fruitland Park postal employees intercepted several other letters with the same type of labeling. Four of the envelopes contained a white powdery substance and also contained a letter with the word "anthrax" written on it.

A postal inspector tested the powder and determined it was not anthrax.

Investigators eventually identified Stinchcomb as the person mailing the envelopes.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

A detention hearing has been scheduled for Friday.