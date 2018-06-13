EUSTIS, Fla. -- A Eustis Police officer has been hospitalized after being shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon.

Eustis officer shot in leg after exhange of gunfire w/ suspect

Shooting happened at AutoZone store

Officer is in stable condition; suspect's condition not known

The shooting happened at an AutoZone store on Bay Street. Police say employees saw a man -- later identified as Dillan Shane Ezell, who is in his early 20s -- walk into the store with a gun.

Employees called 911 and exited through a back door. Police also surrounded the building.

Moments later, authorities say Ezell exited through the front door of the store and fired shots, despite police orders.

Officers fired shots back at Ezell, who was struck down.

Amid the gunfire, a police officer a shot in the leg.

The officer is in stable condition at Florida Hospital Waterman, Eustis Police confirm. His name has not been released, nor have police confirmed whether anyone else was hurt.

Ezell's condition is not yet known.

In addition to Eustis Police, the Lake County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are at the scene.

The officer's shooting comes just days after Orlando Police Ofc. Kevin Valencia was shot and critically wounded during a nearly 21-hour standoff in which four children were found shot dead.

Reporter Sarah Panko contributed to this story.