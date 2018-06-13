Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its live-action remake of "Dumbo."

Directed by Tim Burton, the film stars Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Alan Arkin.

The clip gives us our first look at the baby elephant, who struggles to fit in because of his massive ears.

The teaser also includes scenes that show off Burton's visual style – including a shot of a people entering a circus called Dreamland.

We're even given a glimpse of the famous "pink elephants" sequence.

All the scenes unfold as a haunting cover of "Baby Mine," a song from the original 1941 film, plays throughout.

The story is also a little different than the original. A former circus star (Farrell) and his children are put in charge of the baby elephant whose oversized ears have made him the laughingstock of Max Medici's (DeVito) struggling circus. Everything changes, however, when the children discover Dumbo can fly.

"Dumbo" is set to fly into theaters in March 2019.