APOPKA, Fla. -- A man told authorities that an unknown substance was thrown at his face, causing serious injuries to his eyes on Tuesday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

At around 10:41 p.m., the unnamed 26-year-old man told deputies that an unknown man in his mid-20s threw something at his face and caused serious eye injuries, according to Lt. David Spall, the Sheriff's Office's public information officer.

The man was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, Spall added, but there is no additional information given about the suspect.

Spall stated that it is believed the incident happened at 606 of 13th St. in Apopka.