CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It's more of the same for Central Florida on this Wednesday: Morning to see some sun, but storms for the afternoon.

Highs for Wednesday at 91 degrees

Sunny start, stormy afternoon

After partial morning sun, storms will redevelop Wednesday afternoon. Any storm may contain heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning, but coverage will be scattered.

Highs will reach the upper 80s at the coast to low 90s inland, as storms will fade by sunset.

Lows for Wednesday evening will be in the low to mid-70s under fair skies.

Few changes will be found for the rest of the week as a stagnant pattern sets up with afternoon storms driven by daytime heating and sea breeze collisions.

Highs each day will be in the low 90s, close to the seasonal average.

This weekend, a weak front will drop in with a slightly better chance of rain on Saturday compared to Sunday but once again, coverage will remain scattered.

It will turn a bit drier behind the front early next week as rain chances trend downward next Monday

Very poor conditions are anticipated for surfing for Wednesday as a small east-southeast trade in the nearshore waters.

Wave heights will be under 1 to 2 feet. Seas around 2 feet offshore will be favorable for boating, but the main hazard for mariners will be offshore-moving storms later in the day.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida at this time.

There is a broad area of rain and thunderstorms in the western Caribbean Sea that is expected to push northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula and Bay of Campeche, staying far from Florida.

It is being monitored for having a low chance of development.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

