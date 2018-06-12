SINGAPORE -- The meeting happened, and the denuclearization documents have been signed.

Trump: "We will have a terrific relationship."

President says he will leave summit Tuesday evening

Officials say more meetings to come

READ the joint statement here

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un concluded an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging unspecified "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un went on as planned but leaves many questions for the future.

Trump committed to provide security guarantees to North Korea while Kim pledged the complete de-nuclearization of the North Korean peninsula.

The North Korean leader said that he and trump had a historic meeting and have decided to leave the past behind

In a press conference Tuesday morning, the president said he will be ending joint military exercises between the U.S. and South Korea.

Both men signed their names under a statement that says they are committed to the "promotion of peace, prosperity and security of the Korean peninsula and the world."

In answer to a reporter's question, the president said he would invite Kim to the White House at a later date.