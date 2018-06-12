SANFORD, Fla. -- Omar Delgado was one of the first officers who went inside Pulse nightclub after shots rang out, and is credited with saving several people’s lives.

Former officer struggles with PTSD

Omar Delgado was a first responder during Pulse

Disorder precludes officer from work

Two years later, Delgado still struggles with PTSD that he says ultimately cost him his job.

For Delgado, just leaving his Sanford home is a daily challenge.

''There are days I just don’t want to get out of bed,'' Delgado said.

For nearly a decade, Delgado served as an Eatonville police officer.

''I was out there in the community serving and protecting individuals who, when they saw me, they knew that’s the person that can help me,'' he said.

After shots rang out at the Pulse nightclub, all law enforcement officers in Central Florida were dispatched to the scene. When Delgado got there, there was still an active shooter. Despite that, he ran in and pulled several people out – including Angel Colon.

''I helped save his life,'' Delgado said.

But long after his heroic action, he still can’t forget what he saw and heard.

''The few of us that were inside there and heard that assault rifle going to town - it was defining - and that noise is always going to penetrate," he said.

''Sometimes it gets overwhelming because it’s like it will never go away. Every time there’s a siren I have to cover my ears,'' Delgado added.

Delgado was diagnosed with PTSD and is unable to go back to patrol duty. After being on desk duty for months, last December, Delgado says he was let go from the Eatonville Police Department.

''I came out and said I needed help, and because I did that and couldn’t bounce back I felt like a number instead of family, and I was replaced,'' he said.

Delgado says his wife and three kids have helped him carry on.

''When you have horrific thoughts in your mind it’s hard to control even though you see your kid, and you picture you not being there for them,'' he said.

Delgado has turned to photography to help cope with the PTSD.

''It’s just something that brings peace to me,'' he said.

Delgado's also in the process of training his service dog, Jedi.

''He’s starting to learn that if I’m having an anxiety attack or something, he gets closer to me,'' Delgado said.

It’s unclear whether he’ll ever be able to return to the police force. But he still wants to help others.

He started a nonprofit, National Victim Support Network aimed at helping others get the mental health help he had difficulty getting.

''Calling an 800 number on the back of an insurance card was not even close, and I said I can’t have somebody else do that,'' Delgado said.

He says despite his daily struggles, if he was faced with the same horrific situation he’d do what he did all over again.

''Even though I know what I’m going through now, I wouldn’t change it for the world, I’d do it over again in a heartbeat,'' Delgado said. ''I pray that one day I will be able to snap out of this and be able to enjoy life, but right now it’s challenging.''

Beginning October 1st, a new Florida law expands workers compensation benefits so first responders can get coverage for PTSD.

Delgado says he’s still waiting on the status of a possible disability pension from Eatonville Police.