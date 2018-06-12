LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- The Lake County School Board approved a plan that would make armed school principals and assistant principals an option when it comes to school security.

School board approves plan to make armed admins an option

Before Monday night’s vote, Lake County Mom Danielle Olivani came to every school board meeting with gun safety signs.

"Weapons do not belong in school," she said.

Olivani says she's disappointed after the Lake County School Board voted to participate in the school guardian program.

"We are turning our schools into jails and fortresses where they should be like churches sacred without weapons ever being introduced," she said.

The superintendent recommended placing a certified officer on every elementary school campus based on funding and availability.

She also recommended allowing school administrators to who meet requirements to serve as special deputies, on a voluntary basis as a second line of defense.

The superintendent says the ideal situation would to have a certified officer on every campus.

"Finding certified law enforcement officers right now is a huge challenge, so we wouldn’t even have them to hire however, we have to be in compliance with the law," said Superintendent Diane Kornegay.

School board members had mixed feelings, voting 3 to 2 to pass the superintendent's recommendations.

The district needs 20 officers to accommodate all of the elementary schools.

There is already an armed resource officer on every middle and high school campus in Lake County.