OVIEDO, Fla. -- A homeowner in Oviedo shot and wounded an intruder who broke into her home, says Seminole County deputies.

The incident happened 1:15 p.m. Monday on Westbourne Drive in unincorporated Oviedo.

According to the homeowner, who was reportedly by herself, she heard someone breaking into her home, which prompted her to arm herself.

When she found the intruder, deputies in a news release say the woman fired at least one shot at the man. The suspect then ran and fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Shortly after, a wounded man was found behind a convenience store in Orange County in the 4600 block of Alafaya Trail. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’re working to connect the wounded man with the scene at the Oviedo woman’s home.

They’re looking for vehicle seen fleeing the area following the shooting. Deputies are searching for a light-colored Ford Taurus.

Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact SCSO at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.