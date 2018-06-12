CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Partly sunny skies will give way to isolated storms Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday's highs at 91 degrees

Dodging afternoon storms

Any storm may contain heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning, but coverage will be minimal.

Highs will reach the upper 80s at the coast to low 90s inland. Storms will fade by sunset.

Lows for Tuesday night will be in the low to mid-70s under fair skies. Few changes will be found each day this week as a stagnant pattern sets up with afternoon storms driven by daytime heating and sea breeze collisions.

Highs each day will be in the low 90s, close to the seasonal average.

Poor conditions are anticipated for surfing on Tuesday as a small east-southeast trade in the nearshore waters.

Wave heights will be under 1 to 2 feet. Seas of 1 to 2 feet offshore will be favorable for boating, but the main hazard for mariners will be offshore-moving storms later in the day.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida at this time.

There is a broad area of rain and thunderstorms in the western Caribbean Sea that is expected to push northwest toward the Yucatan Peninsula and Bay of Campeche, staying far from Florida.

It is being monitored for development.

The hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.

