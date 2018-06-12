BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Members of the Brevard County School Board voted Tuesday to select Dr. Mark Mullins as the county’s next Superintendent of Schools.

Mullins has been the deputy superintendent and chief operating officer of Brevard Public Schools since 2016, says BPS in a news release.

He supervised transportation, food and nutrition, purchasing and warehouses, and district and school security services, they said.

Mullins started his career with the county’s public schools as a math teacher in 1994.

He received his master’s and doctorate degrees in educational leadership from UCF.

Mullins will be replacing former superintendent Desmond Blackburn, who resigned in May to become the CEO of national education nonprofit New Teacher Center.

Blackburn served three years with the Brevard County school system as its School Superintendent.

He touts higher test scores such as third grade reading and English, district reduced debt and strengthened relationships with local legislators during his tenure, which began in 2015.