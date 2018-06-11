ORLANDO, Fla. -- Passengers flying in from Baltimore-Washington International Airport got a quintessentially Florida surprise when landing in Orlando.

Alligator spotted on taxiway at Orlando International Airport

Large gator briefly tied up airplane traffic as it lumbered

An alligator casually made its way across an Orlando International Airport runway Monday morning.

According to the Orlando man, the gator held up the Spirit Airlines plane as it landed at Orlando International Airport.

Anthony Velardi, who captured video footage of the gator said in a Facebook post, "Only in Florida... a gator held up our plane crossing the runway at MCO on the way home from DC."