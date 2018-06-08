Armed bank robbery suspect caught on I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. -- An armed bank robbery suspect was caught on I-4 in Orlando Friday afternoon.

Suspect robbed Fifth Third Bank at gunpoint

Police said the supsect robbed the Fifth Third Bank on E. Colonial at gunpoint just before 11 a.m. Friday.

Police caught the suspect on I-4 near the Lake Mary Blvd. exist, causing a major traffic block in the eastbound lanes.

No one was injured during the robbery and officials are working to clear the scene on the interstate.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.