ORLANDO, Fla. -- As the European Union retaliates against U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, imposing their own set of taxes on a whole host of U.S. products starting in July, worry is growing for an Orlando distillery as they embark on a brand new business venture.

“We’re getting ready to send a shipment to Paris and Belgium. So the tariffs are certainly something that concern us," said Paul Twyford of his bourbon.

Twyford, who is a graduate of both Winter Park High School and Rollins College, had seen distilleries popping up out west.

In 2010, he and his partner Andrew Asher co-founded Winter Park Distilling Company, tapping into their joint love of liquor and Asher's business savvy as an attorney.

“We thought, 'Why isn’t anybody doing this here in Florida?' Somebody should probably do this," he said.

A year later, the duo brought a product to market, soon connecting with grocery stores across Central Florida, then elsewhere in the state.

When they ran out of space, they moved to a hip new area of Winter Park, turning a former car shop into a distillery and Bear and Peacock Brewery.

“I look at this little stretch of Orange Avenue as this burgeoning, young artisanal community," he said. “… we’re in this cool building with what I would consider other craftsman. People can sit at the bar, have a beer, look through the glass and see what’s going on back here."

The distillery churns out vodka, rum, whiskey and bourbon -- the first ever made in Florida, according to Twyford.

Concerns over import tariff

As the company prepared to ship their product abroad for the first time, new concerns over an import tariff began to spill over.

“Certainly having the cloud of this tariff war going on is causing concern for us," he said.

But, it’s not just bourbon seeing the import tax -- it’s other items too, like orange juice, cranberries and peanut butter.

“Whether or not there will be trade war because a tariff is imposed is really hard to say," said Matthew Kenney, a business professor at Valencia College. “The general rule of thought taught in business schools is that you don’t want to increase tariffs because other countries will reciprocate."

The professor said that the Trump administration might hope their policies spur production in the states.

“By putting pressure on these countries, ultimately what’s going to happen is that there’s going to be a shift from international production to domestic production," he said.

Another economist, Dr. Sean Snaith at the University of Central Florida, too fell short of labeling the move a trade war, rather a “trade skirmish": a negotiating tactic on symbolic American items.

"We’re taxing imported steel and aluminum from countries, they are responding by putting taxes on things we export to them," Snaith explained, saying the two sides seemed to still be in the "posturing phase" of negotiations.

As for Twyford, he simply hopes "cooler heads will prevail" and that both sides will realize the tactics are harmful to business owners like himself in the long run.

“We don’t know the specifics, but we know any tariff that increases is going to be bad for business," he said. “All we want to do is make the very best products we know how to make.”