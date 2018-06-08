MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A controversial mural depicting deconstructed cartoon characters will stay in Melbourne.

On Thursday night, the city's Planning and Zoning Board voted to keep the mural "as-is".

Some Melbourne City Council Members wanted the city manager to challenge the mural for its graphic, violent depictions on the side of a building off busy Eau Gallie Boulevard.

The mural depicts mutilated cartoon characters, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Wile E. Coyote and Homer Simpson.

Artists said its removal would amount to censorship.

The Los Angeles-based artist Matt Gondek behind the mural even flew to make sure his mural would stay.