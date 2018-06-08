LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- Two Lake County officers were given a Lifesaving Award after rescuing several people from a submerging van.

Officers rescue people from sinking van

The officers actions were caught on body camera.

In January, a van rolled backed into a retention pond in the Haselton Village Community on Royal Drive in Eustis.

Two Eustis Police officers, firefighters and deputies got into the 62-degree water and rescued the three elderly people.

Last month, Sgt. Jon Fahning and Officer Travis Carpenter were awarded the department's Lifesaving Award at the American Society for Industrial Security awards ceremony in Orlando.