Hispanic faith leaders push for civic engagement

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Hispanic faith leaders in Central Florida will also be pushing for civic engagement during the upcoming midterms elections.

Orlando-area churches will be registering citizens to vote before and after services. Many believe they can have quite the influence on their congregations.

"In our congregations, we have many voters and many citizens who they not only need to reflect and think about different parties and their platforms and backgrounds, but they must believe in the work that we're doing in the community, and they must believe in the ethical and moral values that come behind this platforms," said youth pastor Angel Marcial.

On Thursday, the group also announced they publicly support the passing of Amendment 4, which restores voting rights to some people with prior felony convictions upon completion of their sentences.

"At (the) heart of it is about forgiveness, redemption and restoration," said Desmond Meade, Director of Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

According to a study by the non-profit Sentencing Project, Florida has 1.5 million people who are not allowed to vote because of their past.

For Pastor Marcial and his fellow leaders, they want to continue pushing for what they think is right.

"Everything that's going to help the community, that's the things we're going to support and endorse," Marcial said.