ORLANDO, Fla. -- Disney World will give passholders exclusive access to Toy Story Land later this year.

Event held on select dates

Select passholders eligible

The event, which Disney is calling “Passholder Play Time,” will take place on select dates in September.

Only select Gold, Platinum, Platinum Plus and Premier passholders will be eligible.

Registration is required for the event, which will have limited capacity.

Disney says it will send out invitations via email this summer.

Eligible passholders will be able to register themselves and up to one guest.

Last year, Disney gave passholders early access to Pandora-The World of Avatar before it opened to the public.

Toy Story Land will feature two new attractions -- Slinky Dog Dash and Alien Swirling Saucers -- as well as a new restaurant, Woody’s Lunch Box.

The new land is set to open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Saturday, June 30.

Disney also announced blockout dates have been lifted for Weekday Select and Silver passholders now through Friday, June 29.