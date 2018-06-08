FLORIDA -- CNN travel host and chef Anthony Bourdain, who took viewers around the world through his travel shows, has died, CNN reported.

CNN confirmed Bourdain's death on Friday and said the cause of death was suicide. Bourdain was 61 years old.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

CNN said Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series. Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning by his close friend Eric Ripert.

Through his travel shows and books, Bourdain explored the human condition and helped audiences think differently about food, travel, and themselves.

In 2013, Bourdain's "Parts Unknown" was honored by Peabody Award Judges for "expanding our palates and horizons in equal measure."

Bourdain's death came three days after fashion designer Kate Spade died in an apparent suicide at her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday.

Suicide is a growing problem in the United States. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a survey Thursday showing suicide rates increased by 25% across the United States over nearly two decades ending in 2016. Twenty-five states experienced a rise in suicides by more than 30%, the government report finds.

