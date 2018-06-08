CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It looks like we will continue to see spots of rain and showers here and there throughout the weekend in Central Florida.

Friday to see highs at 91 degrees

Dodging more storms this weekend

Afternoon storms persist

Another unsettled day is in store more showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast for Friday afternoon.

With some partial sun early, highs will hover around 90 degrees.

After evening showers fade and push offshore, skies will become partly cloudy as lows drop to the mid-70s.

Storms will be kept in the forecast throughout the afternoons over the weekend, but coverage will be more scattered.

Some sun will be on hand during the first part of each day, helping to push highs into the low 90s.

Showers and storms pushing offshore will be a hazard to boaters and beach-goers.

Seas of 1 to 2 feet will persist offshore with a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, the rip current risk is down but swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard.

In the tropics

In the tropics, no new development is expected across the Atlantic basin over the next two to five days.

There are some hints in the long-range outlook that by late next week, a disturbance may try to develop in the western Caribbean and lift north.

Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30, 2018.

