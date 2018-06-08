SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Joe Hurley is no stranger to hurricanes. It was Irma’s flood waters that forced Hurley to pull his home up out of the ground and onto blocks.

“The septic tank was inundated with water. You couldn’t use the bathroom, you couldn’t use the shower,” said Hurley when asked when he knew he couldn’t live there anymore.

The severe flooding damaged Hurley’s home.

“It’s tough, we’ve been moving around, I lived with my sister for six or seven months, moved in an apartment down the street, just displaced,” said Hurley.

Seven days into 2018’s hurricane season, Hurley is still not back in his home.

“It’s heartbreaking, but what are you going to do,” said Hurley.

There isn’t much to do, besides to keep rebuilding and stay hopeful more storms don’t roll through.

“Hopefully before we get a big storm, it will be tied down, because there will be some real talk if it is not,” said Hurley.

He’s had help from FEMA with an SBA loan to do work on his home, which he hopes will be completed soon.

“I don’t know, I am hoping two months. That will make 11 months that we are living out of the house, but I really don’t know,” said Hurley.



Once Hurley’s house is fully repaired it will be two stories instead of the original one.