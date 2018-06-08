ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two young men accused of killing another man in Orlando are due to face a judge Friday.

Willie Eckford, Jahquon Glover facing murder charges

They are accused in the shooting death of Joseph Hepburn Jr.

The Orlando Police Department say 18-year-olds Willie Eckford and Jahquon Glover shot and killed 25-year-old Joseph Hepburn Jr. on North Tampa Avenue late Wednesday night.

A witness told police the three men got into a fight before Eckford allegedly pulled a gun and shot Hepburn, police stated. Orlando Police posted a video of the pair being taken off to jail.

Eckford and Glover both face first-degree murder and carjacking with a firearm charges.

Eckford is also charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, while Glover is facing a battery charge.