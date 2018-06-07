Woman's body found on road near Lake Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. -- Deputies in Orange County are investigating the discovery of a woman's body Thursday morning on a rural road near Lake Apopka.

No trauma to body, Orange County firefighters said

The body was found before 8 a.m. on the side of Lust Road and appears to be a white woman in her 30s, deputies said.

Orange County firefighters at the scene said there was no trauma to the body.

The investigation is active and ongoing, the Sheriff's Office said.