PALM COAST, Fla. -- The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is raising awareness about summer crime and trying to keep you from falling victim to it.

Victims car broken into at a community pool

Personal information stolen from vehicle

$5,000 reward being offered

Now, one woman affected by a recent crime is sending a message to others.

It was a crime of opportunity in this Frieda Zamba swimming pool parking lot, and Layla Walden unfortunately became a victim.

"Whoever it was, they were watching me when I put my purse in the trunk," said Layla Walden, a car burglary victim.

She and her niece were at the pool around 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening, and when she went back to her car she said a deputy approached her.

She suddenly learned she was one of three pool goers whose vehicles were broken into.

"I was puzzled, I was hurt," said Walden.

Walden found herself at the tax collector's office Wednesday, trying to figure out what to do next.

Her purse, wallet, cash, credit, insurance and both she and her kid's social security cards were all stolen

"Now I'm here today trying to get my driver's license, my kids social security cards. I cancelled all my credit cards/bank cards," said Walden.

Deputies said the crook or crooks smashed the windows of the vehicles and grabbed more than $1,000 worth of items.

Walden believes two suspicious people were inside a car parked right next to hers.

"When I first seen the person looking suspicious, I wish I would've just followed my mind first, and just either not been there or took my purse with me," said Walden.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says these type of crime tends to increase with the temperature when school is out.

FCSO said last year between June 1 and Aug. 15, they responded to reports of more than 130 car break-ins, nearly 50 home burglaries, and more than a dozen commercial burglaries.

Walden hopes deputies find whoever is responsible.

"Shame on them, you shouldn't steal from anybody, take from them. It’s just a hurtful situation. I just hope they catch the people, I hope they catch them," said Walden.

Deputies said the crimes tend to happen around pools, gym parking lots, and shopping plazas.

If you know anything about this crime, you're asked to call the Sheriff's Office -- you could be eligible for a $5,000 reward.