Today is the last day to get your hurricane supplies tax-free.
Florida legislators enacted the tax holiday, which started last week, to encourage Florida residents to get ready for this year's hurricane season.
Eligible tax-free items include batteries, gas containers, flashlights, portable generators costing less than $750 and more. State and local sales taxes will not be assessed for the items.
Gov. Rick Scott called for three week-long tax holidays, but legislators opted for one.
