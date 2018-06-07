ORLANDO, Fla. -- An hours-long standoff ends with a man in custody, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Man threatened to kill himself

Man fired shots from inside house

The standoff started around 9:14 p.m. on 905 Bordeaux St., by Barnett Park in the Pine Hills area.

Lt. David Spall stated in an emailed news release that a man fired shots from inside a home, with one bullet going into a neighbor's house. No one was reported hurt, however.

The 49-year-old suspect refused to come out of the house for about six hours and stated that he wanted to kill himself, wrote Spall.

He eventually surrounded to authorities around 3 a.m.

The man, who was not named, was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Spall.