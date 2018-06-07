ORLANDO, Fla. -- A longtime Disney cast member, best known for greeting guests at Walt Disney World’s Grand Floridian, has died.

Richard Gerth, who worked for decades at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, passed away surrounded by family, confirmed a Facebook fan page Thursday.

He was 92, multiple reports say.

President of Walt Disney World Resort George A. Kalogridis released the following statement Thursday:

“With his trademark smile, a twinkle in his eye, and a tip of his straw boater hat to everyone he met, Richard Gerth was an indelible part of millions of Walt Disney World memories, and we will all miss him greatly."