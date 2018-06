ALACHUA, Fla. -- Busy Interstate 75 was blocked northbound Thursday after a small plane made an emergency landing on the highway.

The plane landed near the Williston Road exit on I-75 North, south of Gainesville. The plane landed in a stretch of the highway surrounded by the Sweetwater Wetlands.

Expect extended delays at the 382 mile marker northbound. Seek alternative route if you can. #aircraft #incident pic.twitter.com/2OntSzNc92 — Alachua Co. Sheriff (@AlachuaSheriff) June 7, 2018

No one appeared to be hurt, but it was several hours before the plane was towed off the road to a nearby rest area.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.