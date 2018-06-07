ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando's police chief is officially retiring.

John Mina submitted his retirement letter to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, saying he would retire effective Dec. 1.

Mina plans to run for Orange County sheriff, possibly replacing Sheriff Jerry Demings, who is running for Orange County mayor.

Demings announced his resignation to run for mayor Thursday morning.

Mina became police chief in 2014. He would now run for sheriff in a special election to fulfill the remainder of Demings' term, which was set to end in 2020.

While the role of Orange County sheriff is an elected one, the role of Orlando police chief is an appointed one. The state of Florida does not require Mina to resign to run for office the way Demings is required to.

When Mina filed paperwork to run for sheriff back in February, he listed himself as "No Party Affiliation."

