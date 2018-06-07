OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Many Puerto Ricans found refuge in Osceola County after Hurricane Maria, and some are here to stay.

Nonprofit promotes voter education for Latinos

'Mi Familia Vota' hopes to register 30,000 by August

This is why local groups are raising awareness when it comes to voter education for Latinos.

Soel Morales calls his 6-year-old granddaughter his little nurse. Bianca takes care of him because he’s the only ''abuelo'' she’s got.

''(We have to go), you need your oxygen,'' she reminded him in Spanish.

Morales fell 55 feet while working in construction more than 40 years ago in Puerto Rico. He was paralyzed from the waist down at first, but he is now able to walk.

Morales has survived many things, including Hurricane Maria.

''The hurricane destroyed it all. It left us with nothing,'' he said in Spanish.

As Morales makes a new life here on the mainland, he’s also preparing for the future. That’s why he signed up to vote with a nonprofit called ''Mi Familia Vota," which is Spanish for ''My Family Votes."

The group goes out to places like Bravo Supermarket with a heavy concentration of Hispanics and helps them register to vote.

“Mi Familia Vota” hopes to have 30,000 people registered by the end of August.

As the 2018 midterm elections approach, this local organization wants to make sure Puerto Ricans and other Hispanic residents have a voice.

''Having that increase -- that influx of Puerto Ricans … It’s definitely going to build political power," said Nancy Batista, Florida State Director for Mi Familia Vota.

''We have seen the trend change from 32 (percent) to ... 60 percent that we’ve registered to vote,'' she added.

Morales said he’s putting his power to good use for Bianca.

''Everyone has an opportunity and a benefit … All you have to do is take advantage of it,'' he added.

Mi Familia Vota expects to hit a milestone in August by registering 100,000 Latinos in Central Florida, since 2012.