He has already claimed himself as a serial killer and now the man accused of killing a Winter Park personal assistant says his defense attorneys are abusing him psychologically.

Scott Nelson is requesting his lawyers give him documents from his case, addresses for his brothers and a copy of his 1982 high school yearbook.

Nelson also asked Judge Keith White for better food and pen pals to write to.

However, Nelson noted in his letter that his own defense team, he claims, is psychologically abusing him.

"I want my defense team to be forth coming with their broken promises. My attorneys are retaliating against me for my wanting to continue with a fast and speedy trial. I've been maliciously toyed with and abused psychologically by my defense team," Nelson wrote.

He continued that he has no communications with other people and that his defense team "play with my emotions" by not giving him his brothers' mailing address and colored photocopies of the homes he used to live in.

In May of 2018, Nelson wrote another letter to White, saying that he would confess to eight murders for better prison food.

A psychologist working for the defense team recently ruled Nelson incompetent to stand trial in the murder of 56-year-old Jennifer Fulford, who was killed in September in 2017.

The state is requesting its own psychologist perform a mental evaluation.