WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A new bombshell has been revealed in the Facebook data privacy scandal, as the world’s largest social media company acknowledged sharing user information with several Chinese companies.

Facebook allegedly shared user info w/ Chinese companies

Congress members demanding answers

Sen. Nelson, Sen. Thune send letter to Zuckerberg

Members of Congress are now demanding answers from the social media giant.

The fallout over Facebook continues after the social media giant confirmed it shared users’ data with several Chinese smartphone makers, one of them flagged by U.S. Intelligence.

Cyber experts warn it’s not a pet photo or family album that’s a matter of national security -- it’s a collection of users’ data on the platform

“It’s Americans’ information in aggregate, so all of that information pulled together ... then allows them to build pretty sophisticated pictures of what the American population is like … We’ve seen the kind of first fruits of this type of effort in 2016 with foreign influence in the elections,” said Klon Kitchen with the Heritage Foundation.

The revelations, first reported by the New York Times, came as a surprise to many lawmakers.

.@SenBillNelson & @SenJohnThune are demanding that Facebook respond to a NY Times report that user data was shared with at least 60 device manufactures, weeks after the social media company said it would change its practices. READ the letter they sent to Facebook: pic.twitter.com/D2qu0zaX8M — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) June 6, 2018

In a letter to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Sen. John Thune pose a new round of questions, and they want answers by June 18.

“Someone who uses Facebook doesn’t know that all their personally identifiable information is being used. Now, what I have argued for -- there ought to be an opt-out for the consumer,” Sen. Nelson said.

Facebook is denying reports that it gave phone makers access to the data of users’ friends without their consent.

“To be really clear here, that data wasn't necessarily shared. There were strong privacy controls that were in place on Facebook proper, and all of these device integrations respected those same privacy controls," said Ime Archibong, Vice President of Product Partnerships at Facebook.

While Facebook said it would wind down these Chinese Partnerships beginning this week, the news has spurred Member of Congress to begin exploring legislative fixes.

But some argue that slapping regulations on the tech industry could negatively impact startups and may not even improve privacy.

“I’m not convinced that any type of market regulatory response would be effective,” Kitchen said. “I do think there are some interesting ideas that are being considered.”

One of those ideas, experts say, is the Fair Trade with China Enforcement Act floated by Sen. Marco Rubio that bans the sale of intellectual property to Chinese companies.

Sen. Rubio’s bill has been referred to the Finance Committee.