WASHINGTON, D.C.-- On Capitol Hill, Americans who have no home to go back to made a plea to lawmakers for help.

Displaced Puerto Ricans lobby on Capitol Hill

Lobbyers demand housing

Hurricane Maria -- a category four storm -- destroyed parts of Puerto Rico with some displaced neighbors coming to mainland United States to stay in temporary housing.

That housing is set to expire soon -- and with no home to go back to -- neighbors came to Capitol Hill asking for help.

By the busload, the displaced Puerto Ricans came to lobby for a home.

These are displaced residents from the island of Puerto Rico. They're here because frankly, they have nowhere else to go -- many of their homes on the island remain uninhabitable.

''My town was devastated. There’s a lot of houses under the water'' said Jose Rivera.

Rivera and his wife are one of the roughly 100 people who came by bus from their hotel in Springfield, Massachusetts.

NOW: Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and other Members of Congress are calling for an independent commission to examine the death toll and federal response in #PuertoRico to #HurricaneMaria. pic.twitter.com/gTTmwgdJNO — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) June 6, 2018

They’re here to send a message to lawmakers -- after more than seven months, the situation on the Island is still dire.

''My wife needed medical attention so with no power there at that time, we had to move here," Rivera said.

With the help of a nonprofit group, who were at the church with the welcome sign, the group got a crash course on lobbying.

While the training happened at the church, members of Congress, who across the street Wednesday, expressed anger and outrage after learning that the death toll from Hurricane Maria may have been off by as many as 4000 people.

A recent Harvard study estimated more than 4,600 people may have died in connection to the hurricane as opposed to the official count of 64.

These members are calling for the formation of an independent commission to examine how many people perished and whether the federal response in the aftermath was a factor.

''In a non-partisan way, we’ll take a deep dive to find out what the damage was, how many people perished and what we can do to prepare for the next hurricane season," said Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York.

Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL 09) starts his portion of the press conf. with a moment of silence. Afterwards— says that was one of the few times the victims of #HurricaneMaria in #PuertoRico were recognized by the Federal Government. pic.twitter.com/II4RXQOPR4 — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) June 6, 2018

''There does need to be hearings on why this disaster relief was so slow, so underfunded, and so many people died that the government overlooked'," said Rep. Darren Soto of Florida.

In a statement, FEMA says it has provided more than $1.3 billion in support to survivors of Hurricane Maria and obligated more than $2.2 billion to Puerto Rico for Public Assistance Project. They also added that the insinuation that the federal response has been lacking is absurd.

''We hope they can do something about it. Things can change. That’s what we’re here for,'' Rivera commented.