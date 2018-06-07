COCOA BEACH, Fla. -- A week after flooding caused big problems at the Cocoa Beach library, the building is still closed.

Pipe burst causes flooding

Book fines suspended until reopening

Library staff considers a soft reopening

In the overnight hours of June 1, a pipe behind a women's restroom wall burst.

Staff came to work that day to a flooded mess.

"You could actually hear the water like an open faucet," Cocoa Beach Library Director Lisa Olzewski told Spectrum News 13. "Like a fire hose blasting."

Water was flowing for more than seven hours, and most of the floors were under several inches of it.

A dangerous situation, since electrical lines were underneath.

"We all had to get out, stay out of the wet area," Olzewski said.

It began a massive undertaking. Walls were ripped out, fans were brought in, and staff got busy salvaging what they could.

Fortunately, none of the thousands of books was damaged, but 600 DVD's were waterlogged and ruined.

"We don't really know how fast things are going to be put back together," Olzewski said.

The parking lot may be empty, but there's still a steady flow of patrons that have shown up here, only to be turned away -- for now.

Overdue book fines are suspended until the library reopens.

But workers see light at the end of the tunnel to get this community cornerstone up and running again.

Stephanie Anderson is a middle school counselor, who tutors at the library during the summer. She showed up for an appointment today to find the doors closed.

"... I know a lot of people are waiting for it to re-open," Anderson said.

Library leaders are looking at a soft re-opening on Saturday.

Some areas will still be roped off, and some services might not be available yet.