CENTRAL FLORIDA -- There may be some thunderstorms and showers for Central Florida, so grab those umbrellas.

Thursday's highs at 89 degrees

Another round of rain and storms

Another unsettled day is in store with an upper-level disturbance nearby helping to trigger more showers and thunderstorms.

With the presence of clouds and showers around, highs will be confined to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

A couple showers may linger into the overnight as lows fall to the mid-70s. Friday will hold another chance for rain and storms, mainly during the afternoon hours.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are forecast each afternoon into the weekend with highs a touch warmer, back in the low 90s.

Throughout the extended forecast into next week and into the weekend, plan storms popping up during the afternoon, but coverage will be scattered.

Some sun will be on hand during the first part of each day, assisting highs staying mostly in the low 90s.

Showers and storms pushing offshore will be a hazard to boaters and beach-goers. Seas of 1 to 2 feet will persist offshore with a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, it will not be as flat Thursday as a minor northeast swell resumes; wave heights will be around 1 to 2 feet.

In the tropics

In the tropics, no new development is expected across the Atlantic basin over the next two to five days.

There are some hints in the long-range outlook that a disturbance may try to develop in the western Caribbean around this time next week, but models are not in full agreement of this feature.

Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30, 2018.

