ORLANDO, Fla. -- Bones, Bones, and more bones -- that's what you’ll find at this rather unique museum off I-Drive in Orlando.

Museum of Osteology located on I-Drive

Hours of operation: Monday -- Sunday, 10 a.m. -- 10 p.m.

For the Trevino’s, a family on vacation in Orlando, they weren't expecting rain for the majority of their trip. While it may have put a damper on their theme park-planned days, that didn’t stop them from finding a different kind of adventure.

''So his big brother suggested a museum, and we asked you what you wanted to see, and you said something with skeletons right? that’s how we ended up here," Maria Trevino said.

Tucked away off I-Drive you’ll find a museum filled with hundreds of real-life skeletons at Skeletons: Museum of Osteology.

Everything from human bones and skulls to giant life size skeletons of animals like lions, elephants, and hippos.

Each of their exhibits allows kids and adults to get up close and personal learning about each unique skeleton.

On certain days they even host puzzle adventures, where kids use maps to find educational clues throughout the museum. They even bring out real bones for a hands-on experience.

With over 500 skeletons inside the museum, it makes them the largest of collection of skeletons in the entire country.

So whether you popped in from a rainy day or just wanted to explore, this spot holds plenty of adventure and chances to learn the mystery behind these bones.

''Well we just started, but it all seems so great, and there is still so much to see!" Trevino said.

Skeletons: Museum of Osteology is located right across from ICON Orlando and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, head to the museum's website: skeletonmuseum.com. ​