OVIEDO, Fla. -- Wednesday emergency road repairs are still underway to fix a busy Seminole County road.

Repairs being done on S.R. 434

FDOT crews discover brick road, old drainage structure

Museum coordinator says structures date back to early 1900s

State Road 434 is expected to stay closed near Oviedo until Saturday.

Crews have been hard at work trying to get S.R. 434 back open to a heavily traveled road with many homes in the area. It’s closed from Laurel Oaks Ct to Black Hammock.

“On Saturday a very old drainage structure -- it predates our records -- had collapsed in a section. We said, to be on the safe side, ‘let’s shut down this road.’ We down want traffic driving down parts that might collapse, so the road has been closed, and there has been detours up,” said Steve Olson with the Florida Department of Transportation.

Olson says crews discovered this stretch of S.R. 434 used to be a brick road.

“We got a layer of asphalt underneath, a brick road, and beneath that is old drainage structure made of terracotta,” Olson said.

Bennett Lloyd is coordinator of Seminole County Museum. He says the bricks and old drainage dates back to the early 1900s.

“It’s really connecting when the county was first founded. We found a sheriff badge in the Glenn Ethel area, which is now a ghost town that is from 1916. Now we have the same thing for road construction in Seminole County,” Lloyd said.

Other history enthusiasts like Jason Byrne part of the Oviedo Historical Society wanted to see it firsthand.

“It’s cool to find it, for sure. Every once and in while, we uncover pieces of local history, and it’s a lot of fun for people like me,” Bryne said.