HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. -- A historic venue in Lake County was damaged during an early morning break in, authorities said.

Four people broke into The Howey Mansion on Citrus Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Howey-in-the-Hills Police.

The mansion's website says the 20-room structure was built in 1925 by William J. Howey.

President Calvin Coolidge is listed as a notable visitor when he attended an all-male party at the mansion in 1930.

After being abandoned for almost a decade, it reopened last month and now serves as an intimate wedding and event venue.

"It's such a beautiful like historic landmark I just don't know why anyone would want to do that," said Sydney Glenn who is getting married there in a few months.

"It's very nice for the community and someone would come in and kind of mess that up after it's just reopened is sad," said David Przystawski, Glenn's fiancé.

Police say a steak knife was left behind on the balcony. So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the break in is asked to call police at 352-324-2030.