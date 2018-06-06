KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- All hurricane supplies are tax-free this week, and one organization is hoping people will use this as an opportunity to not only stock up, but also to open their hearts.

Albert Parker knows what it’s like to be homeless during a hurricane.

“Everything is drenched. Or you hear about the storm coming, and you're trying to get out of its way to go, wherever you can go,” Parker said.

He said so many people in Osceola County already live as though it is the aftermath of a hurricane. When bad weather is over your shoulder it becomes even worse.

“I know what it’s about out there,” Parker said.

Parker was recently approved for a home through HUD subsidy. But while he no longer worries about himself, he now worries about others.

This is why he volunteers at Osceola Christian Ministry Center, sorting out and organizing donated clothes.

The Osceola Christian Ministry Center offers homeless folks medical/dental care, showers, clothing, hot meals and a food pantry.

They are trying to stock up the pantry for hurricane season.

“We have at least 150 volunteers a month that help out. So we absolutely depend on volunteers and contributions,” said Richard Burton, the Director of the Osceola Christian Ministry Center.

Right now, the food pantry can only serve on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to the first 10 people who show up. This is why Parker wants to see the center grow, so that others can be just as thankful.

“I am truly grateful. I can swear before God almighty in heaven that I am truly grateful. As a matter of fact, my gratefulness is showing in my behavior,” Albert added.

For more information on how you can help the Osceola Christian Ministry Center, click here: www.osceolahomeless.com.