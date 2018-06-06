Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies surrounded a gas station as they conduct a death investigation early Wednesday morning, according to officials.

A man described what he saw as a "gun fight" and he said he was the one who called 911.

"We do not need this in Pine Hills," said Jose, who did not give his last name, but did say that he wants the Sheriff's Office to patrol the neighborhood more.

Deputies investigating a death at a Circle K in along Colonial and Powers Drive. This man says he was going to buy a sandwich at the gas station when he heard the shots. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/CIMOqr1BpR — Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) June 6, 2018

The death investigation is happening around corner of West Colonial and Powers Drive.

