APOPKA, Fla. -- A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Lovenica Elma.

Elma was last seen around the 700 block of South Park Avenue of Apopka, Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The teen has been missing since May 3.

She is described as a black female, 5-feet-5-inches, with black hair and brown eyes, and weighs 115 lbs.

Elma was reportedly last seen wearing a red dress and white sandals.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact FDLE, Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757, or 911.